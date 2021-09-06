Morgan Stanley Sells 122,022 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $25.07 on Monday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

