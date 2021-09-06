Morgan Stanley Sells 45,319 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Cactus worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $5,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

WHD opened at $36.52 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.