Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

