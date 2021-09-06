Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Kirby worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $53.19 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

