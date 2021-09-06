Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $202.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

