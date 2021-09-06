Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $233,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

