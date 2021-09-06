Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DXCM stock opened at $542.43 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $555.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

