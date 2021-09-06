Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

