Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.14 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

