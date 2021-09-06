Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

