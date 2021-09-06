Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 15,009 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after acquiring an additional 543,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after acquiring an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,744,000 after acquiring an additional 225,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,805,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 353,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

