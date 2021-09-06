Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 942 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

