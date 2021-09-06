Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.20 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 288.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

