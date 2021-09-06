Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 29,138 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,138 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. 9,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,112. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

