Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.62. 5,366,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

