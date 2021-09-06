Navellier & Associates Inc Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.