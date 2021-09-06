Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,695. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

