Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $37,326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $30,171,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $24,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.62.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $5.77 on Monday, hitting $334.30. 2,240,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.46 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.