Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,000. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 237,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

