nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of NCNO opened at $74.63 on Thursday. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of -135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in nCino by 253.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

