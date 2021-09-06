Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

