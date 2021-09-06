New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BTRS were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

In other BTRS news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

