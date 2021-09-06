New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 233.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $90.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

