New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $3.92 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $175.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.