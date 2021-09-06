New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $59.03 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

