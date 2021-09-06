New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,033 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Arconic worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arconic by 32.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Arconic by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Arconic by 104.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

