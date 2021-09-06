Newmont Co. (NGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on September 23rd

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.682 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$74.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.29. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

NGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.96.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

