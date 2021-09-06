Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 3.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 194.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 183,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 121,045 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,076,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,532. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.