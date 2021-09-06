NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 85% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 574.4% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $458.69 or 0.00871094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00200626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.16 or 0.07494109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,570.70 or 0.99836312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.43 or 0.00937058 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

