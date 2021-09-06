Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in NIO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 85.8% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIO by 36.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 747.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,385,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,812,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

