Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,745 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

NYSE:ROK opened at $324.00 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.