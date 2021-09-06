Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 136.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

CRL opened at $449.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $450.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

