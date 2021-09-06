Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of D opened at $78.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

