Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 104,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 875,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.