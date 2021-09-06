Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 43.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $176.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

