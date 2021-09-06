Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,391 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

