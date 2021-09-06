Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,355 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $36.06 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

