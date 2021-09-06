Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of NDEKY opened at $40.58 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

