nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $29,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after buying an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after buying an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $28.28 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

