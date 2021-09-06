Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,706 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

