Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,714 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $3,195,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 101,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.