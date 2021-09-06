Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 678 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $398.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

