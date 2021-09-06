Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,997 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

