Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

PPL stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

