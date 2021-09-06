Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 891 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $129,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $455.92 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.94 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.79 and its 200 day moving average is $400.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.