Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

