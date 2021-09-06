Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $306.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $478.60 million. Novavax reported sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.49. 4,328,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,424. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

