NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $217.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS plc has a one year low of $155.99 and a one year high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

