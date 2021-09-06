NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $124.89 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.