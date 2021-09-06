NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

